Hector Vasquez-Pineda

Hector Vasquez-Pineda, 31, of Cameron, remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds that totaled $102,500.  He is charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, and three misdemeanors.

A 31-year-old Cameron man who allegedly assaulted a Belton police officer while intoxicated was indicted on a felony charge.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com