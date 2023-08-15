A 31-year-old Cameron man who allegedly assaulted a Belton police officer while intoxicated was indicted on a felony charge.
Cameron man indicted for allegedly spitting on, kicking Belton officers
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
