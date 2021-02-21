Bell County is back in business for administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Second-dose vaccinations scheduled to be administered on or after Monday will begin, the county’s top elected official said.
“I know how important these vaccinations are to people, and how precious these appointments have become,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news release. “I know that these adjustments may cause some frustration, but they are critical to helping us get back to the work of protecting the people of Bell County against this virus.”
Blackburn announced Saturday that the county received a partial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
For people who had their second-dose appointments impacted by severe weather, Bell County has partnered with Baylor Scott & White Health to administer those vaccinations this week on its West Campus, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple. These will be in-person, rather than drive-through, inoculations. People with a second-dose vaccination appointment between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 will be contacted by Bell County with details about the new day and time of their immunization, Blackburn said.
“Rescheduling those second doses has posed a challenge for us. Unlike our first dose appointments, which are booked on a weekly basis, our calendar of second dose appointments goes out several weeks,” Blackburn said. “We are extremely grateful that Baylor Scott & White has agreed to step up and make it possible for us to stay on track.”
Meanwhile, first-dose vaccinations are on hold as officials deal with water issues at the two inoculation sites in Temple and Killeen.
“Both of our first-dose sites in Killeen and Temple have been impacted by water issues caused by the storm,” Blackburn said. “With both of those factors in mind, we will not be administering any first doses this week, while we assess the best path forward.”
The county will reschedule first dose appointments when the county restarts those inoculations.