The LULAC Legacy Scholarships spotlight education by focusing on the success and influence of Latino customs, culture and contributions in the communities and beyond.
The fall 2020 scholarships to be awarded are up to $500 and are open to students, no matter what ethnicity, who commit to attend Temple College in the fall.
Interested individuals will need to attend a preparation workshop set for 3-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the computer room at Temple College Library.
Students will work on essay writing, application completion, presentation, planning and mentor connections during the workshops.
Individuals seeking a LULAC Legacy Scholarship will participate in the scholarship competition 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Santa Fe Depot in Temple.
Participants will present 10- to 20-minute educational presentations on any aspect of Latino heritage/culture. Awards will be given to those placing first, second or third, as well as honorable mention.
The theme of “Yes, We Can” — “Si, Se Puede” — pays tribute to Cesar Chavez.
“He was a peaceful, spiritual civil rights advocate,” LULAC member Judy Morales said of Chavez.
Chavez was the founder of the United Farm Workers and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994.
“We want to open this up to students in high school as well as those out in the community who want to attend Temple College,” Morales said.
Little Joe Hernandez, a five-time Grammy award winner, is scheduled to be a special guest. He will lead the tour of the display of the historical artifacts located in the museum, she said.
Fundraising activities will include a silent auction and other activities.
The money raised will be used to help as many of the students participating in the scholarship competition as possible, Morales said.
The League of United American Citizens and LULAC Councils 22305, 4971, 22196 and 4297 are partnering with Temple College Foundation, Temple College, Citizens for Progress and other community supporters to sponsor this scholarship. Students applying for this scholarship have access to other general scholarship opportunities through the TC Foundation.
Scholarship information:
For information on LULAC Legacy Scholarships for Temple College, email www.tclulac@gmail.com. Write “scholarship” in the subject line and send your name, email address and phone number.