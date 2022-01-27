Warming shelters in Temple opened up Thursday night as temperatures with wind chill were expected to fall below freezing once more.
The city’s two warming shelters, which open on cold nights, are located at Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army. Homeless residents are able to seek shelter at the two shelters when temperatures with wind chill fall below freezing, or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing once more Friday night with wind chill making it feel like 27 degrees.