BELTON — A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Leo B. Davis Jr. of Killeen was investigated by the Bell County Sheriff Department’s Special Crimes Unit. He was arrested Sunday and booked into the Bell County Jail on the second-degree felony charge.
The alleged victim is under the age of 17. A witness said Davis inappropriately touched the victim on top of her clothes, according to law enforcement officers.
The girl said a man, identified as Davis, touched her through her clothes at a Bell County residence.
Davis’ bond was set at $100,000.
If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.