While universities in Central Texas have extended their spring breaks or moved classes online, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Temple College will have classes on Monday.
The Baptist university in Belton is currently on spring break.
“There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus within Bell County or the UMHB community. Accordingly, we are not opting to extend spring break, suspend on-campus classes, or move entirely to online classes at this time,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said in a statement Thursday. “We have been in contact with and will continue to follow the advice of public health officials to protect the health and well-being of our community.”
O’Rear said the university considered extending spring break and moving classes online, and will implement them if necessary.
“In the meantime, campus activities and events will be held as planned,” O’Rear said. “We will communicate any changes or cancellations, should they occur, via the university website at umhb.edu.”
Entities across the county have been bracing for COVID-19. The Bell County Public Health District has been coordinating communication among local governments, including school districts, and other entities, such as Fort Hood and hospitals. The health district is following guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Texas.
Bell County K-12 and higher education leaders have also been in constant communication to ensure they work in unison on the coronavirus situation. School districts are also on spring break right now.
The Belton Independent School District has gone a step further: It introduced a three-level alert system to make communication more clear and easier to understand.