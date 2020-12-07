A West Temple woman shot and killed an intruder Thursday evening after he reportedly broke into the woman’s home and assaulted her, police said Monday.
Donald Lewis, 57, was found dead at a home in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive at about 6:21 p.m. Thursday, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male had broke into a house and assaulted a female inside the residence,” Arreguin said. “During the assault the 59-year-old female shot the intruder and then fled the residence to wait on officers to arrive.”
The case remains under investigation, Arreguin said.