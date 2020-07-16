A 34-year-old man allegedly stopped a woman from leaving a residence and used a knife to force her back in and to slash her tires.
Kevin Gomer Mitchell Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Temple Police officers and charged with unlawful restraint. Mitchell also had a warrant out of Bell County Sheriff’s Department for invasive video recording, a state jail felony offense, police spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
Officers were sent to the 700 block of West Calhoun to a domestic disturbance call. They were told a woman tried to leave her home, but a man who possibly had a knife made her go inside.
The tires on her vehicle were also slashed, Christoff said.
The officers made a safety sweep, found Mitchell and detained him. After an investigation, Mitchell was arrested.
Mitchell has a history of previous convictions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
In 2004, 2007 and 2008, Mitchell was convicted of assaults causing bodily injury and violating protective orders. For the protective order conviction, Mitchell was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation. After he violated probation, he was sentenced to four years in prison. He was last released from prison in August 2014.
Mitchell’s bond was set at $15,000, according to jail records.