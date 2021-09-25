Candace Cartwright, the founder of Foster Love Bell County, will be the featured speaker at the 2022 Temple Daily Telegram Day for Women.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. Tickets will go on sale in early December.
Foster Love was founded in 2016 after Candace and her husband, Tim, had their first foster placement arrive with only a trash bag containing the child’s belongings. Wanting to make others aware, and give back in a practical way, she launched a project to collect toiletries and other items for families in need, often distributing them from her home. To make it sustainable, she collaborated with other organizations and professionals to make a lasting impact in the community. It quickly grew into a nonprofit organization.
Foster Love purchased a home in 2019 in Belton. The repairs, furniture, design and man hours were provided by donations from local private and corporate sponsors. The multi-resource center was designed to meet the gaps in foster care.
The organization provides shower facilities, conference rooms, laundry facilities, a kitchen with snacks and drinks, a play room, sensory nook, supply closet and bedrooms for children that have to wait overnight for a placement.
The goal is to provide and meet the needs of families and children coming into care by providing a fun, safe, comfortable environment in the middle of a traumatic time in the children’s lives.
Candace lives in Temple with her four children and husband, who is a pastor at Temple Bible Church. Her passions include foster children, caseworkers and special needs children.