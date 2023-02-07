A lack of local damages has delayed Bell County filing a local disaster declaration after last week’s winter storm.
Emergency Management Director Bob Reinhard spoke at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting to discuss the county’s response to the storm and why it has yet to issue a declaration.
The disaster declaration, Reinhard said, would only help those who are uninsured or underinsured throughout the county.
Reinhard also noted that on the state level, Texas has to reach a $52 million threshold before any federal or state money can be distributed.
“That threshold is underinsured or uninsured damages,” Reinhard said. “So, if you have property damage within your own house or property it has to be uninsured before it goes to that amount.”
Reinhard said that the county asked residents last week to report their damage to the state and so far 22 people have done so. He said that out of those 22 people, 21 are insured.
Of those who have reported their damages 17 are in the city of Temple and 15 of those merely reported that they were without power.
County Judge David Blackburn said that, while the county itself doesn’t have a threshold to declare a declaration, local damages don’t rise to a disaster level.
According to the state disaster declaration, the amount of damages across the state needed to rise to a level of widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life.
Blackburn also noted that the money from the federal or state government was to help the county cope with the damages, which it is already doing on its own.
“The conversations that I have had with Bob throughout the event didn’t indicate to me that we weren’t coping locally,” Blackburn said. “I am not saying that there wasn’t damage and there wasn’t trees down, but the extent of that damage across the county didn’t seem to rise to the level of widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life.”
Reinhard said that another way that the county could meet that threshold is through public infrastructure damage.
In his conversation with the county’s four major cities, Reinhard said there has been no damage to public infrastructure. He said this was in stark contrast to other counties, such as Milam, that have seen significant issues.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he had received concerns from the public about the state’s power grid and how it faired during the winter storm.
Whitson said that, while there were some power outages, it was not as a result of power generation but the infrastructure getting that power to customers going down.
“I have tried explaining to people that the grid is fine, we have just got some localized tree and ice issues that brought some power lines down,” Whitson said.
Officials noted that not only did ice cause things to fall on the power lines, it also caused problems when it built up on transformers. Once that ice thawed, officials said it started to short out those transformers and cause power outages.
Reinhard noted that the county did see a lot of power outages at one point during the storm, but most have since been fixed and have brought the county back up to its normal level of power supply.
“Once trees started falling, and things of that nature, at the highest point, we had 27,000 customers without power,” Reinhard said.
Blackburn continued to urge anyone who might have storm damage, but who has not reported it yet to do so.
If enough people do report uninsured damages, he said that the county still has the ability to file a local disaster declaration and get on the state’s declaration. He said that, even if the county does get on the state’s disaster declaration, that does not guarantee that money will flow because of the state threshold.
Those who have damage to report to the state can go onto damage.tdem.texas.gov and fill out the paperwork needed.