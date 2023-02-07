Ice storm
Richard Tarkington owner of Tru Tru Tree Care uses a pole chainsaw to trim  live oak tree branches that were hanging on the street near 55th St Terrace in Temple while his crew moved broken branches to the curb on Thursday February 2, 2023.
 
 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A lack of local damages has delayed Bell County filing a local disaster declaration after last week’s winter storm.

smonaco@tdtnews.com