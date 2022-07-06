The city of Temple will host a community ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon to dedicate the Market Loop Mural near Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Mayor Tim Davis will give an address during the event. Volunteer artists that created the mural will be in attendance.
The city selected 45 submissions from more than 200 art entries from children for the 45-panel mural, located along the main throughfare from South 31st Street to the hospital.
“The purpose of the mural is to provide distraction and lift the spirits of youth patients who are on their way to the hospital,” the city said.