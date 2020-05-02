Belton schools may not be bustling with students, but the shuttered buildings are busy with crews chipping away at facility improvements.
More than 41 percent of the 164 facility improvements needed at Belton Independent School District buildings have been completed, according to a report recently presented to the school board’s facilities committee.
Trustees, in October, approved the improvements list, which initially had 223 items, and allocated $3.5 million to fund the fixes.
“It seems like an eternity, but between spring break and COVID-19, these guys have done a lot of work — and good work. It really looks good,” Facilities Director David Bennett said, adding his workers recently have completed 68 projects.
Belton ISD installed air-conditioning units to the gyms at Leon Heights Elementary and Miller Heights Elementary. The district is waiting for an additional piece of equipment to begin installing an air conditioner at Southwest Elementary’s gym, Bennett said.
All three gyms lacked air conditioning.
“I’ll tell you, I was tickled the day we got Leon Heights online. It was the day it was 92 degrees,” Bennett said. “And we turned the unit on and ran it for three hours and dropped the temperature down to 75 degrees in there. So I think we’ve got a golden nugget here.”
The district completed several athletic-related projects. Those include demolishing the interior of the Tiger Field press box, installing new LED lights at the baseball field and renovating the old baseball field house.
Athletic Director Sam Skidmore said the press box renovation will give it a more open floor plan to increase its functionality and increase its capacity.
“Due to school being out and students not coming back during this period, we were able to move forward with that,” Bennett said of the baseball field lighting. “It really looks good. It has made such a tremendous difference out there. It’s just unbelievable.”
The field house renovation included a new weight room and new restrooms for the refreshed Belton Middle School, which opens in the fall and will take over the high school’s ninth-grade center. Board Secretary Janet Leigh was glad to hear the restrooms were given a much-needed facelift.
Bennett described the bathrooms as being outdated. Leigh went a step further.
“If you had a son, you would not want them to use that restroom — let’s put it that way. It was frightening,” she said, recalling a photo of the field house restroom included in a previous school board packet.
Sidewalks at the Belton Early Childhood School, Belton High School and the ninth-grade center were repaired.
Belton High School and the ninth-grade center also had new concrete pads poured for new marquee signs.
“One is at the high school, and we had to relocate that because of the widening of Loop 121 project,” Bennett explained, referring to the upcoming Texas Department of Transportation Project that is expected to start sometime next year. “We also poured the path for the new marquee that will go over (at) the Belton Middle School, and we’ve got that marquee ready to go in.”
Work is nearly complete on beefing up security at the district’s administration building, 400 N. Wall St. A new security desk and doors were installed, and new storefronts and glass are expected to be put in this week, the facilities director said.
Bennett also highlighted that floors at Miller Heights, Leon Heights, Southwest and Lake Belton Middle School were replaced.
“I knew there could be some really good things that would come out of this (down period),” trustee Ty Taggart said.