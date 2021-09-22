Temple firefighters responded to a structure fire at a home at 514 S. 18th St. in Temple early Wednesday morning, according to Santos Soto, public information officer for Temple Fire & Rescue.
The call was dispatched at 4:01 a.m. First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, calling the fire under control at 4:24 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation