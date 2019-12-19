A 42-year-old Killeen man allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl in Temple.
A woman went on Nov. 8 to the Temple Police Department lobby to make a sexual assault report, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
The woman’s juvenile daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times during one month. She said the suspect was Jason Lee Jones.
The girl’s age was given as under 14 in an arrest affidavit.
Jones was an employee of Killeen Independent School District whose employment ended Thursday, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
The girl was interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas and by a Temple Police Department detective.
Jones, during an interview with the detective, said he was sexually attracted to the girl but had no sexual contact with her, the affidavit said. However, an interviewer with Child Protective Services said Jones admitted sexually assaulting the girl multiple times.
After an investigation, a warrant was issued Tuesday for Jones’ arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Jones, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, also has an alias — Panther — according to Bell County Jail records.
He was in the jail Thursday, held in lieu of a $125,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge. Jones was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.