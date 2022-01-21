BELTON — A woman died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle accident, police said Friday.
The collision — involving a red Nissan Altima, gray Ford Edge, and a black Nissan Sentra — occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lake Road and North Loop 121, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
“One person was extricated from a vehicle and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center,” Romer said. “Later that night, the patient succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld to allow for notification of next of kin.”
A new left turn lane was recently added to the intersection near Belton High School where the collision occurred, but police said that was not a factor in the crash.
Romer said the victim was a woman. No other serious injuries were reported.
Romer said the incident is being investigated by the Belton Police Department crash team.