When the Bell County Health District Temple Clinic moved from the Cora Anderson building on South Ninth Street to its new location at 820 N. 31st St. they were looking for more space. They got the extra space as well as lots of light.
On Friday, the clinic held an open house for those interested in seeing the new site. The lobby has an adolescent friendly area and will eventually include a docking station.
“Everybody wants a place to charge their phones,” said Chelo Elliott, director of nursing at the Temple clinic.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Bell County Public Health District director, said she was pleased about how the clinic turned out.
“It’s colorful and it feels more inviting,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The staff gets credit for that.”
Precinct 3 Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann stopped by Friday and said he thinks the new clinic will be great.
“It’s bigger and has easy access,” Schumann said. “From a community standpoint, I think residents know this area as well, if not better, than where the clinic had been located.”
The clinic’s visibility on North 31st Street is good and will end up benefiting its clients, he said.
The staff appreciates the space and are delighted with the abundance of light, along with some items the public would never notice.
The entrance to the clinic faces east and light floods into the lobby during morning hours.
During a tour of the building, Elliott pointed out the door that separates the lobby from the clinic area.
“We didn’t have this at the old clinic,” Elliott said. “It really cuts down on noise.”
The people who work at the front desk greet the patients and screen them for what they need.
“Our break room here is about three times the size of the break room at Anderson,” Elliott said. “It’s nice because we can gather our charge staffs from Temple and Killeen and the office in Belton in one location, instead of borrowing space.”
The clinic provides sexually transmitted disease testing and pregnancy testing. Family planning is offered by appointment only and most birth control methods are offered along with immunizations.
The examination rooms in the new clinic are about twice the size as the rooms at the clinic on South Ninth.
The Cora Anderson building was originally a hospital for the black community in Temple and what eventually served as patient examination rooms for the clinic were originally patient rooms at the hospital.
Elliott has worked at the Anderson building for 20 years.
“It’s full of history,” Elliott said.
The clinic has an ultrasound machine, used to check on the size of the uterus and for fibroids. The clinic also has a scope to check abnormal Pap smears. Two of the nurses are trained on the scope and only need to complete a practicum before they can begin providing the service.
The clinic’s patient load goes up and down depending on the time of year. The summer is busy with immunizations.
“We see younger patients in the summer, because that’s when they are out of school,” she said.
The clinic has a class C pharmacy that can provide certain medications on site. There are no narcotics in the pharmacy.
Elliott said they would like to be able to see 4,000 to 5,000 patients annually.
The patients can be seen in either the Temple or Killeen clinics because the clinics have electronic medical records.