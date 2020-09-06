BELTON — Travis County American Kennel Club will culminate three all-breed conformation and obedience dog shows with the naming of the best of show winner Monday night at the Bell County Expo Center.
The three-day program carried 182 breeds, from Affenpin to Yorkshire terrier. Sharon Turner, show superintendent said 1,320 dogs were entered on Saturday alone. Partially concurrent specialty shows sponsored by clubs from Austin, Dallas and San Antonio ran Friday through Saturday.
More than 30 judges worked in multiple rings during the show. The entire livestock exposition building, front to back, was filled with people, dogs and crates. No ringside seating was allowed.
Held under American Kennel Club rules, the overall show emphasized such COVID-19 guidelines as mandatory mask wearing and the practice of social distancing. Handlers were allowed to remove their masks while gaiting their dogs for the judges’ evaluation, but had to replace them before leaving the ring.
Lori Whorff of Winnsboro said her English setter, Birdie, 8 years old, won Best of the Opposite Sex in the Saturday judging.
“She is a Silver Grand Champion,” Whorff said. “She’s No. 8 in the U.S. The other one will be someday.”
Whorff referred to another English setter, Petunia, 18 months, who she said just became a new champion, Whorff’s 13th.
“She won her class at the nationals last October when she was a pup — eight months old,” she said.
“I’m a breeder, owner, handler,” Whorff said. “I love my breed. I care about breeding the best English setter that I can, in quality and temperament.”
The handler has to be patient when working with a young dog in the ring, she said.
“We take them to handler classes and we take them to … a lot of places, so they’ll get used to being petted by different people and being around other people and dogs.”
Lindsey King of Weatherford said A.J., a male Chihuahua, placed second in his class on Saturday. She had two other Chihuahuas also entered in the all-breed show.
“He’s working on his championship,” she said of A.J. “We just got the Novice in Trick Dog title.”
King trains at home and can use videos to compete online.
“It’s nice that when we’re stuck at home we can work on things,” she said.
Teamwork is the key to showing dogs, she said.
“When you are training, you build a relationship between you and your dog. This is my hobby. I love going and showing.”
Reagan Grimes of Lake Jackson said her Ibizan hound, Ruix, earned an AKC point Saturday. He was competing Sunday for best of breed, she said.
“You’re judging each dog against a standard,” she said. “These guys are made to hunt rabbits.”
The dogs are judged based on their capability to do that, looking at their structure, she said.
“I’m actually pretty new to this sport,” she said. “For me, doing conformation is a lot about breed preservation, for this breed in particular. They’re pretty rare. They have a small gene pool. They are a very ancient breed that we are trying to keep around.”