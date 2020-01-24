A group of children in both Temple and Belton will now have a wider range of ways to play after a donation of supplies and work by a local church.
After over a month of work, members of the Vista Community Church in Temple completed two basketball courts for two local groups. The volunteers, who started in December, built the courts and park tables for Temple’s 411 House and Belton’s Hope House.
Not only did church members come out and help build the courts and tables, but the money for the improvements was provided by the church.
Jonah Fox, church mission pastor, said this work by the church was part of their yearly “Christmas for the City” event that normally provides coats, blankets and heaters for people in need. This past December, they decided to expand the program and help local organizations.
“For about the past five years we have done an event around Christmas called ‘Christmas for the City,’” Fox said. “This year we still did that but we wanted to grow the event even greater because we wanted to serve more people in the community. We had about six or seven different projects and the two basketball courts were two of them.”
Fox said the church had about 200 volunteers that split up between the locations. They worked in teams of 20, gradually building these structures over several days.
Those working on these projects said they felt happy to provide the new structures to organizations that work with kids.
“We were just blessed to partner with those two organizations and play a small part in the work that they are doing day to day,” Fox said. “We were just thankful to find opportunities to work alongside them and further the work that they are doing.”
Jen Sutton, who works with children at Hope House, said the organization was happy and thankful to receive the donation.
Sutton said the new court and tables were a surprise to the kids after their return from winter break last week. While the children did see elements of the construction, Sutton said that it was not until they saw the completed court that they knew what was being built.
“(The church) pretty much redid our whole backyard area,” Sutton said. “They began the project in December and it was completed by the first week of ministry that we had this past week. When (the kids) came back for the new year the goal was set up and they were just really excited to have this new addition.”
Fox said that in the future the church hopes to expand this sort of event where they give back to twice a year, possibly once in the summer and another time in the winter.