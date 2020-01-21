BELTON — Belton ISD has some pressing hiring needs for the 2020-21 school year.
It needs 200 teachers to fill positions across the district, including at its two fresh campuses set to open in August — Lake Belton High School and Belton Middle School.
Not only that, the Belton Independent School District is trying to keep and attract top talent at campuses with more than 80 percent economically disadvantaged students.
A new hiring and retention incentive package may help.
The Belton school board Monday evening unanimously approved an incentive package.
“With continued growth in the district and the opening of two secondary campuses in August 2020, we are taking proactive steps to ensure we are recruiting the very best teachers,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Moreover, as we continue to see a reduction of available teachers within our area, these incentives help us both in attracting new and retaining experienced teachers.”
The school board approved three incentives.
One, Belton ISD is offering an early hiring incentive. Certified classroom teachers hired before May 1 will received $2,500.
Two, the district will offer $3,000 for current teachers to accept positions at Southwest Elementary and Miller Heights Elementary — two campuses with high populations of economically disadvantaged students. Teachers with at least three years of experience would be eligible.
Three, Belton ISD wants to retain teachers at Southwest and Miller Heights. Teachers at those schools would see an inventive that increases over several years. They would get $3,000 after their first year then it would increase $500 for each following year. It would be capped at $5,000 after year five and each subsequent year.
“Great teachers make a difference in the lives of our kids,” school board President Suzanne McDonald said. “That’s why recruiting and retaining outstanding teachers is a priority for our school board and the community we serve. These incentives help address growth but also demonstrate continued commitment to our Southwest and Miller Heights families.”