Acres and acres of farmland still dominate the east side of South Fifth Street as development encroaches nearby.
Transformation is coming to the Temple Medical and Education District, which includes prime retail spots along major thoroughfares and seemingly endless tracts of farmland ripe for redevelopment as local home building maintains a steady boom.
Several multistory apartment complexes are opening or planned for parts of the district. On Friday, the new Bell Tower Apartments opened at 3506 N. Fifth St. — part of a once-wooded tract just south of the HK Dodgen Loop.
The city of Temple is surveying TMED residents and stakeholders as it develops a neighborhood plan for growth, future development and amenities needed for the district.
TMED is roughly bordered by Avenue M to the north, 31st Street to the west (but includes Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and Temple Mall and retail and hospital areas west of those facilities), Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the east and large undeveloped tracts south of Canyon Creek Drive to the district’s southern edge. The zone has a wide range of uses, but with strict development standards, such as exterior building materials and landscaping.
The district is designed to focus on mixed-use development while highlighting the nearby medical and educational industries.
But what do residents and others want to see?
The survey polls locals on the district’s biggest strengths and weaknesses as well as provides a way to rank city services such as police patrols, lighting, traffic safety, code enforcement and crosswalk conditions.
The survey also quizzes people on desired housing projects, code compliance issues, activities within the district and transportation issues. Questions on desired park or trail systems are also asked.
On Saturday, the city held a “Walk the Block” event at the Friar’s Creek Trail to encourage survey participation with a leisure stroll that included breakfast and giveaways such as a commemorative athletic towel.
Another event is planned for later this month.
The Imagine TMED event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Temple College campus, 2600 S. First St.
The family event will include a car show, yard games, food trucks, deejay, kids zone, dunking booth and door prizes.
City staff will ask attendees to take the 5-minute survey to be entered in prize drawings.
TMED South
Homebuilding is underway in South Temple as new neighborhoods have been built within the past year in TMED South.
The new neighborhoods include a 73-acre tract for the site of a subdivision called Landings at Friars Creek, planned south of Blackland Road and between South Fifth Street and the Georgetown Railroad tracks.
“The concept includes single-family homes,” Planning Director Brian Chandler has said of the neighborhood being developed by Blackland Ventures. “It includes townhomes around an extended First Street and the alleys behind those townhomes that meet TMED standards.”
TMED South is located south of Loop 363 and east of Fifth Street. It is an extension of the existing TMED area around Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the Olin E Teague Veterans’ Medical Center and Temple College.
The development will include an extension of First Street, which now abruptly ends just south of the loop.
Chandler has said First Street will eventually form a major intersection at Blackland Road. It will include turn lanes, medians and wide sidewalks.
City Council member Wendell Williams is enthusiastic about the future of South Temple.
“It’s exciting to see the TMED South concept coming forth,” he said at a recent meeting.