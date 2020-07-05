An early Sunday morning fire caused roof damage at ER Carpenter, 2502 N. Gen. Bruce Dr., reported Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles.
Dispatched at 1:29 a.m., the first Temple Fire & Rescue unit arrived at 1:36 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the large single-story commercial building. Crews located the fire in the center portion of the roof and confined damage to the roof. They had the fire under control by 3 a.m.
No damage was sustained inside the building, Randles said in a news release. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. TFR investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, he said.
Temple police and paramedics assisted at the scene. TFR sent 9 units and 25 personnel.