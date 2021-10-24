A new squadron of the Texas Army National Guard will roll into Temple on Friday for a ceremony honoring its move here from Pennsylvania.
The 278th Armored Cavalry Squadron of the 3rd Regiment, 36th Infantry Battalion will hold an uncasing ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. The public ceremony will represent the squadron officially being stationed at Temple’s National Guard Armory at 8502 Airport Road.
The event, which is partially organized by the Temple Chamber of Commerce, will start at 10 a.m. Friday and is expected to last about 30 minutes.
Maj. Derek Ruschhaupt, squadron executive officer for the regiment, said the ceremony is open to the public and will feature local military and community members.
“It is really, for us, a symbolic ceremony to recognize the fact that the unit has moved from Pennsylvania to Texas,” Ruschhaupt said. “When the unit was in Pennsylvania they cased the colors back in August.”
The new squadron includes about 500 soldiers in Temple and 60 in Gatesville divided amongst two tank troops, one infantry troop, scouts, mortars and snipers.
Leaders of the regiment will include Lt. Col. Jamey Creek and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeron Lindquist.
Ruschhaupt said that, while the regiment is coming from Pennsylvania, it only includes the structure and equipment of the group. Members of the regiment in Pennsylvania will remain in their state, with Texas residents filling the organization now.
As a cavalry regiment, Ruschhaupt said the organization will have a mix of Bradley fighting vehicles and Abrams tanks.
Ruschhaupt said both vehicles will be present at Friday’s event, with members of the public able to get close to them but not get inside. The two vehicles will sit on trailers so as not to crack the city’s roads with their weight.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Temple chamber, said having the Bradleys and tanks were important for the community.
“They will have Bradleys and tanks, and this is the first time, to my understanding, in a couple decades that the armaments are back and based out of the armory,” Henry said.
Henry said the chamber previously worked with the former regiment based at the armory, inviting them to hold their events at the plaza.
“Since they are located in Temple, and we adopted them, we encouraged them to bring their ceremony down to the Santa Fe Plaza,” Henry said. “The new group wanted to do the same thing and show that they are part of the Temple community.”