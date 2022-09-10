Potholes and uneven bits of road always have greeted drivers making their way to Charter Oak Elementary.
For three years since the Belton ISD campus opening, Temple officials have worked to acquire the needed right of way for improvements to Poison Oak Road, a narrow, bumpy street that stretches from South Pea Ridge Road to State Highway 317.
The school opened prior to any road improvements, prompting officials to use newer neighborhood streets to access the campus. Poison Oak Road is two toned, with clear patches of where the concrete stops and patches of asphalt begin. Motorists using the road have been forced to drive slowly due to bad road conditions and a section with two sharp right turns. There are no sidewalks.
Officials hope these issues will be resolved soon as the Temple City Council approved moving forward with designs for planned improvements earlier this month.
“The project is needed to grow and enhance Temple’s thoroughfare system to ensure community connectivity, safety and capacity,” Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said.
The Council approved a $257,580 contract with Clark Associates of Temple to design and oversee construction of the project.
Improvements to the road will include its widening from the current two lanes to four lanes along its western portion.
Engineers also will realign a section of the road with two right turns so it is not as sharp for drivers. The realignment also will shift slightly the intersection of Poison Oak Road and South Pea Ridge Road south to better align with its split continuation to Old Waco Road.
Other elements of the project will include improvements to nearby pedestrian access, drainage, street lighting and landscaping.
Construction of the project will be split up into two phases. The first phase will start at State Highway 317 and go to just past Charter Oak Elementary, while the second phase will continue toward Old Waco Road.
The total length of the road, according to city officials, will be approximately 1.7 miles.
Nowlin said construction on the first phase of the project is expected to start in January and will take at least 18 months to complete.
City engineers have estimated that construction of the new road will cost the city about $11.8 million.
Right of way issues
Temple officials have worked for years to purchase the needed properties and pieces of right of way for the road’s construction.
Nowlin said the needed right of way and easements were acquired from 29 private property owners, on top of those needed from Belton ISD and the Texas Department of Transportation. Several of the purchases have required the city to use eminent domain to take the properties.
With the size of the road’s expansion, many of the homes on properties purchased by the city were demolished, leaving a wide gap of open land on the road’s southern edge.
Nowlin said the city has spent more than $3.44 million on the purchase of these properties and rights of way.
In an interview in 2018, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the city was moving as quickly as it could to purchase the needed properties for the project.
“We have moved as quickly as we possibly could once BISD let us know they were considering the site in January of 2017,” Myers said. “We began working on accelerating the timeline for Poison Oak. We are just going to have to work hard with residents and parents to do the best we can. Ultimately, we’re going to have a nice, improved road.”
District response
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for Belton ISD, said the school district was happy the project was finally moving forward after many years.
“We’re excited to see movement toward improving the road conditions near Charter Oak Elementary,” Rudolph said. “These improvements are a win for our students and staff who will be able to travel to the school more safely. We appreciate our continued partnership with the city of Temple.”
The city is expected to coordinate with Belton ISD and the school once construction starts and road closures are needed.