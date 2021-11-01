A Bartlett man was arrested Oct. 15 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2018.
Ruben Juarez, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Williamson County, detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department learned about the assault in September and interviewed Juarez.
During the interview, Juarez told detectives he was aware of the accusation, but it was a misunderstanding.
“(Juarez) stated he was taking care of (the victim) and she had a diaper rash, so he changed her diaper and applied cream but did nothing inappropriate,” the affidavit stated.
The victim told her side of the story to a forensic interviewer at the Williamson County Child Advocacy Center.
The girl said the assault occurred when she was 6 years old and spent the night at Juarez’s house when she woke up in pain after Juarez allegedly assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
The victim told investigators that she tried to wake up a relative who was asleep to tell them what was happening when Juarez stopped and she watched him walk out of the living room, the affidavit said.
A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner conducted a second interview with the victim, and according to the affidavit, the details of the assault remained consistent.
During the second interview, the victim told the nurse her clothes were on when Juarez allegedly reached under her underwear with his hand and assaulted her, stated the affidavit.
Detectives interviewed the mother and, according to the affidavit, told them she remembers speaking with her daughter about an incident in 2015 when she was 4 years old and having a sexual assault exam completed.
“I personally collected the exam and report from the hospital and learned the investigation was never completed,” Sheriff’s Detective J. Guerra said in his report.
Detectives learned the earlier assault had similarities with the second reported, and when they tried to interview Juarez, he “declined, stating he was seeking an attorney,” the affidavit said.
Juarez was released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a $75,000 bond. He is only charged with the 2018 incident.