A Temple man is charged with arson because he allegedly set fire to his mobile home, authorities announced Monday.
Michael Aaron Schneider, 58, was arrested Friday for reportedly setting fire to his home in the Bird Creek Mobile Home Park, 2203 Navajo in Temple, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said in a news release.
The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. a week ago by a neighbor who called 911, Soto previously said. Smoke and flames came from the mobile home when firefighters arrived.
The fire was quickly put extinguished. After conducting a primary search of the scene, firefighters found a small dog and safely pulled him from the smoke-filled home.
Temple Fire & Rescue fire marshals, working with the Temple Police Department, charged Schneider with a second-degree felony for arson of a habitation. His bond at the Bell County Jail was set at $200,000 Monday, according to the jail records.
Anyone with any information regarding fire-related crimes can call the Fire Marshal’s anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955.