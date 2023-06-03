As construction on the Hawn Plaza and Temple’s two new parking garages nears completion, additional work downtown is expected to begin.
Phase II of a more than $4.1 million project to improve portions of Central Avenue and intersecting streets was approved 3-0 at Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting, Councilman Mike Pilkington, who works in construction, abstained from the vote while Councilwoman Zoe Grant was absent.
City spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said Phase II of the project will include a majority of the work on the project, with Phase I mostly consisting of relocating utilities and coming with a $1.1 million cost.
Phase II of the project is expected to be completed sometime in the summer next year, after an estimated 360 calendar days of work planned.
“This project supports the strategic plan’s goal to cultivate and promote downtown Temple as a unique destination where commerce, culture, and recreation intersect,” O’Connor said. “It also supports the strategic plan commitment to plan, design, construct, and maintain high-quality public infrastructure and services in downtown Temple.”
Officials said the city received three bids on the project ranging from the winning $4.1 million bid, put in by RT Schneider Construction Co. of Belton, to $5.9 million.
James Billeck, deputy engineer for the city, said the improvements made as part of the project would include parts of Central Avenue as well as Second, Fourth and Sixth streets.
“Phase 2 of the City Center project includes replacing all roadways, sidewalks, drainage, striping, landscaping, and lighting on Central Avenue from Second Street to Sixth Street,” Billeck said. “It also includes Second Street, Fourth Street, and Sixth Street from Central to Adams avenues.”
Temple officials currently estimate construction on the project to begin by the end of June or by early July, with plans to take the project in phases.
O’Connor said the city wants to take the project in phases, only working on one section of road at a time, so as to limit the disruption to traffic in downtown.
“The expected order of construction is Sixth Street first, followed by Second Street, then Fourth Street, and finishing with Central Avenue,” O’Connor said. “The overall project timeline is 330 days, and it is our hope that the contractor will have all roads open by May 20, 2024, weather permitting.”
During the meeting, the Council also approved a $272,000 amendment to the agreement with Kasberg, Patrick & Associates of Temple for bidding and construction services.
Officials said the additional services are needed for the bidding and construction process that will take place downtown.