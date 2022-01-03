The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved tax abatement agreements Monday for businesses located in the Temple Industrial Park.
One abatement was for the $21 million expansion of Lock Joint Tube’s Temple manufacturing facility — a 37,500-square-foot expansion that was approved by the city of Temple in December.
“Temple has a business-friendly environment that has enabled Lock Joint Tube to develop a strong foothold in the area with multiple expansions,” Mark Richner, plant manager for the company, said in December.
Commissioners needed to approve the agreement — which will save Lock Joint Tube about $89,600 in Temple property taxes — as the facility at 3601 Eberhardt Road is part of the Temple Economic Reinvestment Zone.
Adrian Cannady, Temple Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, highlighted how Temple has repeatedly proven to be an ideal location for the business to thrive in.
“Anytime we have an opportunity to support a local business that is continuing to grow and wants to grow in this area is a good thing,” he said. “It’s been a great environment for them to grow in.”
Cannady called the seven-year tax abatement agreement at 50% abatement “healthy.”
“What we have before you is an opportunity for them to expand their facilities anywhere from a 40,000 to 50,000 square foot facility with $20 million in investment that would be had on site, and 30 new jobs that would pay an average wage of at least $22 per hour,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to support this local company that’s continuing to grow … and we’re excited to have them choose Temple as the location to do that.”
Other facilities owned by the company are in Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana, where it is based.
New data center
Commissioners also approved a tax abatement agreement with Polmer LLC on Monday for the construction of a new data center in the Temple Industrial Park.
“This is in an industrial area that has experienced quite a bit of growth over the last 10 to 15 years with existing companies that have been there decades as well as with new companies that have been coming in to establish greenfield opportunities,” Cannady said.
He emphasized how this the tax abatement agreement encourages a minimum of $800 million of investment that would create 40 new permanent jobs — positions that would pay at least $90,000 annually.
“There is the potential for this project to phase up with an additional $800 million investment as it goes along,” Cannady said. “But the term that is before you is two agreements: one for a term of years 1-10 at 75% on real and personal property abatement, and another agreement for years 11-20 that offers the same 75% on real and personal property abatement.”
The Temple Economic Development Corp. CEO noted how these businesses want to be long standing within the Temple and Bell County communities.
“(Polmer LLC) is a company that is looking at establishing a long-term relationship with the community and they knew that was important to the court … as you all continue to try and drive up revenues to take care of the citizens of Bell County,” Cannady said.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report