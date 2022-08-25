Rain across Central Texas this week helped provide some relief as drought conditions in East Bell County improved slightly.
A Thursday update by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed conditions on the east side — which includes Temple — decreased from exceptional drought, the highest level, to extreme drought. The county’s western side remains under exceptional drought.
However, water levels at both Bell County reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — continue to drop.
The reason? Parched soil soaked up most of the rain and there was little runoff that made it into the local lakes, Joshua Brown, Belton Lake manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday.
“With it as dry as it’s been, the soil absorbed whatever rain we had,” Brown said. “There wasn’t much runoff that flowed into the lakes. We’ll definitely need some more rain to make any impact on lake levels.”
Temple received just .40 inches of rain on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Lake Belton was 77.3% full on Thursday, down 8.76 feet from its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board. Stillhouse was 77.9% full, down 8.68 feet from its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.
Several Lake Belton facilities, including some boat ramps, are closed because of the low water levels. Fully or partially closed parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, McGregor, Owl Creek, Rogers, Westcliff, and Temple Lake.
Water hazards on both lakes are more visible, Brown said.
“It’s constantly changing, but there are new things that are more apparent now,” he said. “We advise boaters to take caution on the water.”
At the north end of the snaky Lake Belton, the water has receded to show fields of tree stumps that were previously submerged.
Brown said the Leon River watershed, which feeds the Belton lake, remains stressed from drought. Currently, no water is being released from Lake Proctor, about 100 miles northwest of Temple, in Comanche County.
Forecast
The National Weather said there is a 20% chance of rain in Temple after 2 p.m. Friday. The high is expected to be near 91 with a low around 74.
Rain chances for the weekend, including Saturday and Sunday, remain at 20%, although more precipitation is expected early next week.
On Monday, there is a 30% chance of rain as long-range forecasts predict more rain by mid-week. A 40% chance of rain is forecast on Tuesday and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.