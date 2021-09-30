A Temple man who teaches in the Georgetown school district is charged with a sex crime involving a young girl, police said.
Cory Bounds, 35, was arrested Sept. 25 after officers were called to the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive in Temple at 12:18 a.m.
“The caller advised an 11-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by a known male subject identified as 35-year-old Cory Bounds,” Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
After an investigation, Bounds was transported to Bell County Jail. He is charged with indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.
Georgetown ISD officials said that Bounds was a teacher at Wagner Middle School and had only been employed with the district “for a few weeks.” Bounds is now on administrative leave, the district said.
The district said the reported incident did not occur in Georgetown ISD and did not involve a GISD student.