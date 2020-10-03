The Temple Education Foundation announced the 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni Honorees on Friday.
This year local philanthropist Allison Dickson, dedicated educator Cornelius Carl “C.C.” Sampson and National Basketball Association standout Brian Skinner were awarded the recognition.
Dickson, a member of Temple High’s class of 1998, graduated third in her class before departing for Southwestern University where she earned summa cum laude honors. But Dickson had to overcome a variety of obstacles in her life to reach each milestone.
“Diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman Muscular Dystrophy when she was 15 months old, she was given only a year to live,” TEF said in a statement. “Not one to let physical limitations hold her back … She (was) first in her class from Baylor Law School, where she was recognized as the Baylor Young Lawyer of the Year in 2017.”
Following law school, Dickson — who is nicknamed “Temple’s Sweetheart” — moved back to her hometown of Temple, and has actively served her community as a volunteer and philanthropist.
“In five years she has created and fully endowed through community fundraising three scholarships: The Allison Dickson Delta Delta Delta Scholarship at Southwestern University, The Allison Dickson Baylor Law School Scholarship and The Allison Dickson Temple Proud Scholarship through the TEF,” the statement said.
TEF said she consistently inspires others through her “positivity, faith and determination,” and are happy to call her one of their own.
Temple-born Sampson, TEF’s second honoree, is recognized for his influence as an educator in Temple’s black community during the 1920s and 1930s.
“He was born in 1898 in Temple and grew up attending the Temple Negro School,” the statement said. “Mr. Sampson graduated as valedictorian of the Negro High School’s first graduating class in 1915.”
Sampson also enlisted in the Army after a brief stint at Bishop College in Marshall. He later returned to Temple to serve as principal of the Temple Negro School — a campus whose name he recommended be renamed after Paul Laurence Dunbar. During his tenure as principal, he was instrumental in the formation of a football team, which competed for the first in October of 1925.
“TEF is thrilled to honor a man of such high character who encouraged all he mentored to live by their deeds, not words,” the statement said.
This year’s final honoree graduated as a member of Temple High’s class of 1994. Skinner was an accomplished basketball player with the Temple Wildcats before being recruited by Baylor University — where he is still recognized as one of the premier shot blockers and rebounders.
In fact, he still holds Baylor’s blocked shots record, where he earned all-conference honors three times and was inducted into the Baylor Hall of Fame in 2013.
His 13-year NBA career began when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 1998 draft.
“He played ... for eight different teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies,” the statement said.
Since retirement, Skinner has transitioned to life as a stay-at-home father of six children: five girls and a boy. But his duties do not stop with his own children, as he founded a basketball organization called the Texas Outlaws in 2018.
“It helps to promote the development of young people through the sport of basketball,” TEF said. “Their focus is on fundamentals, team work, self-confidence, and sportsmanship. Additionally, he has offered numerous basketball camps in and around the Houston area, and hopes to support the Temple community through a similar program in the future. The Temple Education Foundation is excited to honor him with this distinction.”
Although this year’s annual event — which has raised approximately $600,000 for student scholarships and innovative teacher grants during the previous six years — was postponed in response to COVID-19, TEF is looking at this delay as an opportunity to celebrate these renowned alumni all year long.
“Typically, we recognize the alums at the Distinguished Alumni Event … But this year COVID-19 made us delay the event,” Executive Director Kristy Brischke told the Telegram. “But now our honorees will be honored for the entire school year. We’re doing things like having commercials during the football games and having a series of social media posts about each honoree.”
Brischke emphasized how TEF is reaching out to past sponsors for their continued support in supporting the Temple Independent School District, as the Distinguished Alumni Event is historically the foundation’s largest fundraising effort.
“We are calling all of our larger sponsors from the events we’ve had in the past,” she said. “We’re letting them know that although this year’s event was delayed, we would still like their continued support … Because our needs are still there for providing grants and scholarships.”