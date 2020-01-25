The Temple Daily Telegram has launched a new mobile app designed to make it easier and faster to get local news and information.
The new mobile app is available at no charge in the App Store for iPhones and on Google Play for Android devices. Use “Temple Daily Telegram” in the search.
“The new Telegram app is another way for us to deliver news to our community,” Telegram General Manager Don Cooper said. “Users will be able to receive breaking news, traffic and weather notifications instantly on their mobile phone. Downloading the app is a convenient, fast way to access the local news, features and sports stories being produced by the area’s largest news organization.”
The app is integrated with the Telegram’s website, tdtnews.com. All print and online subscribers have “full access” to the website, including the electronic replica of the print edition and more than 200,000 articles and photographs in the newspaper’s digital archive.
Print and online subscribers who previously have registered on the website will need to login the first time they click on a news story using the app.