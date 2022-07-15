A second suspect sought for his participation in an April 2021 shooting was arrested by the Temple Police Department after he was found in a park.
Kenneth Dewayne Rector, 31, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Rector was arrested on July 11 after Temple officers learned he was at Jeff Hamilton Park, 501 S. 14th St., said Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“When officers arrived, they saw three individuals run into a home nearby,” she said. “More units arrived on the scene, and two of the three males exited the residence. They were detained and later released. A third man then exited the residence, identified as Kenneth Rector. He was arrested.”
“While he was being taken to the Bell County Jail, officers discovered Rector also had outstanding warrants out of Bell County Sheriff’s office,” Mackowiak said.
Rector’s aggravated assault warrant stemmed from a shooting at the Renata Square Apartments in the 1800 block of East Avenue K on April 26, 2021, where two men were shot at from a silver Nissan car. One of the men’s ankles was grazed by a bullet.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police on April 26, 2021, officers responded to a shooting at about 12:59 a.m. at the apartment complex after receiving several 911 calls.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, investigators recovered surveillance video of the shooting depicting a silver four-door vehicle heading northbound on South 30th Street, which goes along the west side of the complex.
“The video shows shots being fired from the silver four-door vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The shots came from the rear driver’s side. The shots are going toward a group of people in the Renata Square Apartment Complex parking lot. Some of the people being shot at take cover, and some return fire.”
Once at the scene, officers noted in the affidavit interviewing a woman identified from the footage.
“She stated she arrived at the Renata Square parking lot shortly before the shooting began,” the affidavit said. “She stated she observed a Nissan Altima turn off its lights and begin shooting in her direction.”
Later that day, at around 2:06 a.m. Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s office were involved in pursuing a silver vehicle allegedly driven by Wil’Ontae Brazell, a man arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime in January.
“Two passengers fled,” the affidavit said. “Wil’Ontae Brazell, Kenneth Rector, and another person remained and were detained. “Kenneth Rector was seated in the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle, several spent shell casings were recovered. Shell casings recovered in the vehicle matched shell casings recovered (at the parking lot of Renata Square).”
Mackowiak said officers had been actively searching for Rector once an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 3, 2021, but had been unsuccessful.
“At the time of the stop, officers were not aware that Rector was involved in the incident,” she said about the April encounter with Rector. “He was developed as a suspect later in the investigation.”
Rector remained at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.