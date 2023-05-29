It’s springtime in Texas, and that means snake season. They can be anywhere: In your yard, your house, even in your car.
Lisa Sullivan, a Little River-Academy resident, had a close call last week in her usually snake-free kitchen.
“I walked into my house, and when I got to the kitchen I heard a noise like spraying water,” she said. “I opened the cabinet under my sink and felt around the pipes for a water leak. Then I saw it curled up inches from where I had my hands — a 5-foot rattlesnake. It was one of the scariest moments ever — I was lucky.”
Sullivan also has found a small rat snake in her hallway this spring, and Jill Mooney has found a rattler on her porch and another in her backyard.
According to Temple Animal Services, it is common for local residents to see snakes in their yards or potentially in their homes this time of year.
“If a snake is in your yard, you can spray it with water to deter it from entering your home,” said James Martin, Temple animal control field supervisor. “If you are concerned about a garage or a dark area, make sure to check under boxes or large objects before picking anything up.”
“We have not had a large increase in calls over the past few weeks, but it is common to see more snakes this time of year,” Martin said.
Priscilla Griffin, who lives off FM 93 by Central Texas Christian School, was greeted at her front door last weekend by a 6-foot rat snake, and Helen Barchenger had a backyard encounter last week at her Temple home.
“It was a big chicken snake, but my cat and my roommate chased it up a tree,” she said. “That’s not our first snake — we also had a king snake visit a while back. It was a beautiful one.”
Debbie Cox has seen two snakes in the past week — both were chicken snakes about 4 feet in length.
Rosetta Fedelem said a large rat snake moved into her barndominium last weekend. “We have mice in there, so we are happy to have it take up residence and reduce the rodent population,” Fedelem said.
Shrinking habitats
While rattlesnakes inside a home are quite rare, snake sightings in general are up for a variety of reasons. A shrinking habitat forces more snakes to live in a smaller area, making encounters with people more common.
“Snakes are cold blooded, so they have to move to suitable environments to regulate their body temperature,” said Lerrin Johnson of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “They don’t tolerate extreme temperatures well, whether hot or cold, so they are often sheltering amidst landscapes that also provide them cover from predators such as hawks, owls and mammals.”
“Of course, snakes are also predators and they are most active when they are out seeking prey for their meals, such as rodents, insects, bird eggs and young birds,” Johnson said. “They also provide an environmental service in keeping these rat populations in check.”
Johnson said spring brings flourishing plants, some producing fruits, which are sustaining larger populations of rodents.
“With an increase in rodents, and as people spend more time outside and in natural spaces, more snakes are seen while they are performing their beneficial services in our neighborhoods,” she said.
“The Texas rat snake is very beneficial,” she said. “It does an exceptional job of finding rats in our yards, as their name implies.”
Caution around snakes
Although some venomous snakes do make their way into our homes and personal spaces, the vast majority of snakes in and around homes are non-venomous, Johnson stated.
“I encourage people to locate the nearest hospital that can treat a snake-bite victim. Like a fire drill, you have the reassurance of knowing what to do in case of an emergency. Knowing how to ID the most common venomous snakes in your area can also reduce fears.”
Johnson said that if a person is seeing a lot of snakes around the home, they should take a close look at what may be attracting rodents to the property.
“That’s what snakes are after — rodents,” she said. “Stacked firewood, for example, is like a mini high-rise for rats and mice, so keeping it near the back door is probably not the best if you want to avoid snake visitors inside the home.”
“Also, keep high-traffic areas in your yard clean and mowed,” she said. “This will discourage rodents and allow you to see a snake that may be looking for a meal or just passing through. Keeping the grass short will reduce the risk of human/snake encounters.”
While not of the magnitude of a rattlesnake in a kitchen cabinet, Temple resident David Maynard also had a frightening experience in his yard.
“I was out mowing and weed eating, and I looked down to see what I thought was a copperhead,” Maynard said. “I screamed and attacked it with my weed-eater only to find out it was a tree branch.”