For doctors at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, providing the best care means doing their best in order to equip the next generation.
Both the local medical center and the provider as a whole were recognized this year by Fortune magazine and Merative in an annual list of best hospitals in the country.
The Temple medical center was named the fifth best teaching hospital in the country, and was the highest ranked in the state. The annual study looked at 2,650 hospitals throughout the country to make its ranking.
Baylor Scott & White, as a health care system, was ranked fourth in the top 15 large health care system list.
Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, chief academic officer for the provider, said he thought it was important for both the doctors and the local community that the hospital did well in its schooling.
“The only reason that we are here is for the benefit of the community and, on an individual basis, the benefit of the patient,” Arroliga said. “In order to provide the best care for the patients, it is in our best interest to have individuals who are very well trained.”
Arroliga said there were a few things he thought set the Temple medical center apart from other teaching hospitals in the state and across the country.
When deciding who to let into its residency program, Arroliga said staff not only looks at the grades of the doctors but their personality. He said that he can teach medical skills but it is hard to teach compassion and teamwork.
The medical center also focuses on a team approach with attending physicians looking after less-experienced doctors and helping teach them right from wrong.
“I think what creates the difference is the team approach and the lack of egos,” Arroliga said. “You ask your co-worker for input, listen to them and enhance your knowledge. I think that in an environment such as that you understand the responsibility that you have for providing the best care for the patients.”
Dr. Lauren Ehle, a fourth-year resident in Temple, said the medical center was at the top of her list when she applied for residency.
Ehle, who graduated from the Texas A&M College of Medicine, said she got to serve a rotation in Temple as a medical student before she applied. The atmosphere and caliber of doctors at the facility let her know that this was where she wanted to learn.
As an ophthalmology resident, Ehle said she has gotten to conduct surgeries under the supervision of more experienced doctors and has felt they truly wanted her to succeed.
“They truly want to train physicians who are going to carry on the high caliber and excellent care that has been the priority for so many years,” Ehle said. “It isn’t this idea of, ‘Oh, I want to be the best.’ The providers here … desire for us to be just as good or even better so we are equipped to care for the future patients.”
While she works in Temple now, Ehle said she has seen how other training hospitals work.
“I did do my training in Temple, and I really loved the program, but I also got to do away rotations in other programs,” Ehle said. “So I have had experience in other programs and, (while) there are many other incredible programs, Temple stands above the rest. The clinicians and faculty just really have a passion and a heart for teaching.”
Arroliga said he would not let the study’s recognition stop the provider’s desire to educate its students even better.
“The recognition won’t let us decrease our effort in getting better,” Arroliga said. “We want to earn the trust of the community … and the only way to do it is to make sure people know we offer the best medical care in the country.”