MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — At such a time as this, nobody minds the smoke getting in their eyes.
For the inaugural Senior Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Barbecue Throwdown on Saturday at Ansay Park, 19 barbecue teams were competing for a $5,000 total payout, said Lynn Milam, president of the newly formed Community Outreach for Police Support.
Nipper, a Department of Public Safety trooper who was killed in November 2017 while making a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple, lived in Morgan’s Point Resort, she said. Proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the Tom Nipper Memorial Scholarship fund, she said, and Morgan’s Point Resort Police.
“We back the blue,” she said.
Judges for the Central Texas Barbecue Association-sanctioned event sampled the main menu entries of brisket, ribs and chicken, and the optional entries of beans and dessert.
Items for a silent auction and prize drawings included a .243 Howa rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, a homemade quilt, landscape painting and a woman’s luxury basket.
At the Peg Leg BBQ smoker, Aaron Slye of Morgan’s Point Resort and Chris Waugh of Seaton were putting ribs on the grill at about 11 a.m. The chicken was soon to follow, Slye said.
They’ve been barbecuing together for about four years, Slye said. They’ve competed in state and national cook-offs, he said, and were grand champions this year at competitions in Holland, Jarrell and Nolan-ville.
“I think our secret is our sauce,” he said. “That’s what wins for our ribs and our chicken.”
The big secret of barbecuing is to inject butter into your brisket, he said.
“That’s what keeps it nice and tender and juicy,” he said.
He credited his stepdad, Lee Grabman, for being the team’s all-around assistant.
Two couples were lounging in the shade nearby: Scott and Veronica Bettinger of Morgan’s Point Resort and John and Jennifer Martin of Belton. Martin said it was his first barbecue cook-off, although he’s done a lot of barbecuing at home.
Bettinger said he’s made a few cook-offs and once placed with his barbecue ribs in Jarrell. He has a large grill but only brought a small pellet smoker this time.
“It’s more consistent and you don’t have to stay up all night,” he said. “I have a pretty good feeling that we’re going to do well.”
Not too far away, Victor Hall of Morgan’s Point Resort put on a pair of heavy leather gloves to remove barbecue from his grill. He said he was entered in beans and all three of the meat categories.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “I just started back. It gets too expensive, the price of meat these days.”
He only makes the local cook-offs, he said.
“We just do it because we like to get out and hang out with each other, spend time together and stuff.”
He makes his own sauce and tries different techniques, he said.
“You never know what’s going to win,” he said. “What you win with one time may not even place next time.”