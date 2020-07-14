Bell County residents can sound off on the Confederate soldier statue, located on the Bell County Courthouse grounds in Belton, during a meeting Wednesday.
The Commissioners Court will hold a workshop on the controversial monument at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Attendees can voice their thoughts on what the commissioners should do with the statue — which was unveiled by the Bell County chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Dec. 16, 1916.
“We’re just listening for comments and suggestions, and kind of just opening it up as a workshop as requested,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider said.
No decision on whether the statue should be relocated will be made at the meeting.
Typically, meetings like this are held at the Bell County Courthouse. However, Schneider said, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners wanted to hold it at a place where residents can better socially distance themselves.
“It’s a larger area that we can spread out in. I don’t know how many people to anticipate, but we want to be able to have something indoor wide apart,” Schneider said.
In recent years, the statue has attracted its share of attention. A group of Bell County residents, including Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh, approached the Bell County commissioners in 2017 to talk about moving the marble, 7-foot-tall statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier.
Then-Bell County Judge Jon Burrows suggested placing a plaque on the statue to place it in a modern context.
Commissioner Bill Schumann and Schneider — the only two Commissioners Court members still on the decision-making body who were part of those 2017 discussions — said at the time the statue is simply history and should be used as a way to teach it.
“You use monuments, such as that, as teaching tools to teach people that is not the way you live in this society,” Schumann said in 2017.
An online petition by Bell County United for Reform — a group of residents fighting racial injustices and working toward social and economic reform — has garnered more than 2,500 signatures.
The petition calls for the Commissioners Court to move the statue to one of three locations: South Belton Cemetery, where more than 80 confederate soldiers are buried; North Belton Cemetery, where more than 100 Confederate soldiers are buried; or the Bell County Museum.
The museum, though, has been discussed as a possible site to place the Confederate statue in the past. However, commissioners — who maintain county facilities, such as the museum — have said the building cannot structurally handle the statue because of its size.