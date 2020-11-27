Roy Rhodes, a pastor with Impact Temple Church, said God blessed his congregation with a building — a facility he says that will con- tinue to be used to its fullest extent.
The church, at 306 E. Adams Ave., will open its space to area residents who are experiencing homelessness this winter.
This will be the second straight year Impact Temple Church will have served as one of Temple’s two warming stations during the winter. The other location is The Salvation Army facility, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“A lot of our church members actually live on the street,” Rhodes said. “I know who is sleeping outside and how miserable that experience is. So when we know what our friends are going through and have the resources to do something about it … it starts to become a question of responsibility.”
The warming station — which is first-come, first-served — will open dependent on forecasted temperatures each night.
“Any night that the forecast predicts a drop in the felt temperature — with wind-chill factor — of 32 degrees, or 35 degrees when wet, the shelter will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” Impact Temple Church said.
Rhodes said decisions will be made earlier in the day, and expects the warming stations to be open this Monday night.
Although Impact Temple Church’s capacity is expected to be limited to 20 during these nights, Rhodes said the facility only will accept 15 individuals during each night in its first week of service.
“Unlike last year, we have to deal with COVID-19, so that’s going to shape our intake process and it’s going to shape some of our decisions about capacity,” he said. “There will be a quick cursory COVID-19 screening process, which includes a touchless temperature check and questionnaire.”
Rhodes emphasized how Impact Temple Church is still looking for more people to staff the overnight service.
“We have a volunteer crew, but we could still use a lot more volunteers,” he said. “People can volunteer to stay during the night … or people can volunteer and help with things like providing meals, cleaning or doing laundry during the day.”
Interested individuals can find a volunteer registration form online at bit.ly/3fGqlQ2.