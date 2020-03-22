The Texas Veterans Commission has launched virtual services as the state’s veterans cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency said the change, initiated Thursday, is necessary to reduce exposure to COVID-19 to Texas veterans, their families, and spouses.
A listing of services is provided by the city at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/about/office-locations/.
Veterans may contact their local TVC representative by phone for claims, health care and employment assistance, according to a news release.
TVC advisors help veterans in filing disability compensation claims with the VA. TVC health care advocates provide assistance to veterans in resolving VA medical care issues including appointments, medication and treatment, the release said. Both TVC claims and health care staff assist veterans through the VA process, filing paperwork and advocate on behalf of the veteran resolving issues with the VA.
TVC Employment Services offers veterans assistance with resumes, applications, and job interview skills. Additionally, Employment Services works with employers to connect them with veteran job seekers.
Education, entrepreneur, grants, mental health and women veterans programs are also available.
The agency assists veterans with receiving their benefits, providing funding to other agencies, which provide direct services to veterans and administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits.
For more information, visit www.tvc.texas.gov.