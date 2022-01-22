For motorists in Temple, increased traffic — especially when going west — is a frustrating reality.
With the city’s growing population, mainly to the west and south, traveling has become more dangerous for drivers and those using other means of transportation.
To help fix these problems, city officials and consultants held a public meeting Wednesday for the creation of a new mobility master plan. The plan, currently in its development phase, aims at suggesting actions and projects the city can do to make traveling easier and safer.
Jason Deckman, senior transportation planner for Temple, said the city is not only looking at mobility for vehicles, but also for buses, bicycles and other forms of transportation.
“Everyone has a different need and a different way that they get around,” Deckman said. “We are going to try and be everything to everybody. We might fall short of that goal, but it won’t be for a lack of trying.”
Jory Dille, a consultant with Alliance Transportation Group, presented a large amount of the data gathered by the company at the meeting.
Dille said his firm already had identified many problem areas in the city and just now are working to figure out what projects to recommend. He said this is why the firm needs input from residents, detailing what areas they or the city might have missed.
Officials said that besides current issues, they also are looking for areas where near-miss accidents have occurred.
Deckman said the city and consultants are looking for these areas because they are the projects that need to be fixed before people get hurt.
“We want to find those areas that are near misses and anyone with a lick of sense can look at and go, ‘That is an accident waiting to happen and we need to do something about it,’” Deckman said. “The data is not going to show accidents waiting to happen. But finding out where those problems are will let us maybe advance a sidewalk or bike lane project that is going to prevent that accident from ever happening.”
Some topics being looked at by the city currently include adjusting timings for the lights at intersections, increasing availability of public transit, adding more roads and widening existing roads.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said the proposed project to identify and fix signal timings on stop lights around the city could move forward soon if funding is set aside.
The project would adjust the amount of time lights stay green or red during specific hours of the day, allowing for better traffic flow. Currently, the city has identified 23 intersections that could benefit from these adjustments.
City officials said they will set the city’s transportation goals for the next 10 years so projects will be spread over that timeline. Some existing mobility projects, such as the city’s West and North Outer Loop projects, will be incorporated into this master plan.
A draft plan is expected to be presented sometime in March or April, along with a public comment period, followed by the final plan between April and May.
For West Temple resident Mike Perrier, the main problem with the city’s proposed improvements is that they were not done earlier.
Perrier pointed to the lack of bike lanes on some roads when they are on connected roads. He said it feels like there are many projects the city needs that it could have foreseen.
The fact the city is now looking toward the future, Perrier said, is at least a step in the right direction.
“We’ve got to do it some time, we can’t stay where we are at,” Perrier said. “There is always stuff that we’ve got to do. The city is mainly growing in West Temple, but South Temple is growing, too.”
Leivon Caddie, who works in utility installation, said he appreciates the work the city is doing to address growth even if it could have been done earlier.
With utilities and road work often going concurrently, Caddie said he knows many of these projects will take a long time to even start, let alone complete. He said many don’t realize that these projects won’t be completed with a snap of their fingers.
“It is good to see that (the city) has a capital improvement plan because it is definitely needed,” Caddie said. “At the rate the city is growing, it has already reached the capacity of the infrastructure, so this is actually a good thing.”
City officials said an online mapping tool that will allow residents to pinpoint areas in need of attention will be available until Feb. 11. Residents can go to templetx.gov/mobility.
Nowlin said those who have suggestions for projects, even after Feb. 11, still can contact the city.