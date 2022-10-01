Editor’s note: The Telegram is celebrating National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how the newspaper covers Bell County and the surrounding region.
A mistrial in a recent Temple murder case highlights the continued importance of local newspapers.
The Temple Daily Telegram exclusively covered the combined trial of two 22-year-old Killeen defendants, Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both charged with murder in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during an alleged attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
After deliberating for seven hours, jurors failed to reach verdicts in the trial.
A Telegram reporter spent days in August covering the trial — the only local reporting on the legal proceedings despite the presence of four Central Texas television outlets.
For 115 years, the Telegram has covered the news, people and happenings of the day with its print and online editions.
The Telegram — named one of the state’s best newsrooms this year by the Texas Managing Editors — continues that tradition with extensive reporting on local governments, schools, crime, courts, sports and community affairs in Bell, Milam, McLennan, Falls and Williamson counties. Although newspapers around the country continue to close or downsize their staffs, the Telegram firmly maintains its dedication to providing readers with accurate, balanced reporting in Temple, Belton, Salado, Little River-Academy, Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort and other small communities. Along with the Killeen Daily Herald, the two locally owned papers form FME News Service that adds Killeen, Harker Heights and Coryell and Lampasas counties into the coverage mix.
Newspapers often focus on government transparency, the result of reporters spending hours at government meetings, interviews with local officials and searching or analyzing government documents.
For example, when a former Cameron Police sergeant was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, on Aug. 18, the Telegram sought government records for details of the alleged crime.
In an exclusive report published in September, the Telegram learned that a Milam County grand jury indictment said James Sherer, 40, of Cameron allegedly destroyed or concealed drugs suspected to be MDMA, known as Ecstacy or Molly, during a law enforcement investigation.
Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said the indictment was sealed prior to Sherer’s arrest. Requests for the information exceeded the 10-day requirement under state law.
Open records requests filed in August with Cameron city officials still have not been addressed, a violation of the state law the Telegram will follow up on with future reports.
Newspaper coverage extensive
For decades, newspapers have provided extensive coverage of local news, from local fundraisers to notable achievements by area residents. Each week, the Telegram writes news that television media outlets ignore because of their reliance on videos. That’s why TV frequently focuses on events of the moment — fires, accidents and such.
The Telegram strives to go beyond the basics.
Reporters frequently cover meetings of the Bell County Commissioners Court, city councils in Temple and Belton as well the Temple, Belton, Salado, Academy, Troy and other area school districts. In addition, public hearings on proposals such as the planned Lake to Lake Road in the Belton area or the proposed water pipeline from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake receive extended coverage as do other issues involving growth, public spending or official accountability.
Reporters also conduct numerous interviews with people of all opinions to make sure coverage is balanced, fair and timely.
Reaching readers
We also listen to our readers who provide the newspaper with tips about local happenings, interesting people or municipal issues such as water leaks or traffic issues, even high grass in vacant lots.
Belton residents Pam and Rick Low have been dedicated Telegram readers since they moved to the area in 1978.
“We continue to subscribe because of creative, informative and engaging feature columns,” the couple wrote in a letter to the editor last month. “Every feature that highlights an area charity, humanitarian and benevolent service organization speaks to the best in us as a community. We can get AP releases anywhere, but only in the Telegram can we connect with our community.”
The couple cited Tim Waits’ sports feature on Jody Donaldson’s 47 years as a Wildcats PA announcer as “a perfect example of honoring a local legend.”
“Over decades, Waits’ features saluted the well-known, and not as widely known outside their own towns, local legends,” the Lows said. “Tim’s well-written articles do not depend on knowing the person because he gives factual, chronological background information as well as human-interest stories.
Readers also like Patricia Benoit’s Backroads columns on local history.
“Feature stories are the Telegram’s enduring forte,” the Lows said in their letter. “This is exemplified by Patricia Benoit, creative feature writer, historian and insurance policy for our continued subscription. Benoit’s ‘Backroads’ articles have been our textbook for area historical people, places and events. On the day these columns are collected and published in a book, we will be first in line to invest in our community’s story.”
Balanced, timely coverage
Temple reader Robert Worley has praised the newspaper’s balanced coverage.
“I would like to commend the Temple Daily Telegram journalists for consistently writing unbiased articles that cover local news without subtly inserting their own opinions. This is generally the opposite of what state and national-level journalists of different persuasions do,” Worley wrote in a letter in June 2021.
He cited Joel Valley’s article about a rally in Temple by Members of Open Carry Texas celebrating the imminent passage of a law allowing the carrying of guns without a license in Texas.
“This law is controversial — maybe even to the journalist — but he quotes the opinion of CJ Grisham (a leading proponent of this law) verbatim, without any qualifying words or phrases concerning the justification of such a viewpoint,” Worley said.
Phil Krawczynski of Belton thanked the Telegram for continued coverage of winter storm electric issues.
“Had it not been for the Telegram I would have not known of the meetings state Rep. Hugh Shine was having,” he wrote in a 2021 letter to the editor. “There was virtually zero coverage on the other news media outlets. I will be renewing my subscription to the Telegram and have already done so for online access. The reporters at the Telegram do an astounding job getting to the facts and the bottom of news events; some real quality reporting for our area.”
Award-winning journalism
The Telegram’s reporting has won numerous recent statewide journalism awards, including Freedom of Information, Star Reporter of the Year, Star Breaking News Report of the Year, Best Online Newspaper and Newsroom of the Year honors.
The paper is directed by experienced editors who have worked at larger outlets, including the San Antonio Express-News and The Dallas Morning News.
In November 2016, the Telegram won a Freedom of Information award reporting on how former Temple Police Officer Jayson Jordan failed to conduct follow-up interviews or polygraphs with individuals who might have had information in the 2014 slaying of Damon Johnson. Jordan was indefinitely suspended for his role and two suspects were later charged.
The Telegram’s coverage of a Bell County justice of the peace’s activist actions led to change.
Claudia Brown, a former Killeen City Council member, elected as a justice of the peace for Precinct 4 had a controversial tenure after she set a billion dollar bond for a murder suspect, which later led to a trial in which she was removed from her elected position. The State Bar of Texas cited the Telegram’s reporting when handing out disciplinary action.
National Newspaper Week
The Telegram celebrates National Newspaper Week with a series of articles that show the in-depth coverage of local issues, happenings and breaking news the staff produces.
- Sunday: Newspaper Week overview, editorial
- Monday: A look at local student journalism efforts
- Tuesday: Coverage of local government and schools
- Wednesday: Community coverage of local residents and events
- Thursday: A look at how the Telegram reports on crime and courts
- Friday: Local sports coverage focuses on high school, college teams
- Saturday: Coverage of regional growth issues and social media efforts