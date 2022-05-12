CAMERON — A Cameron man was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in the 20th District Court to a driving while intoxicated charge.
Clifton Corey Knight, 48, was sentenced by Judge John Youngblood to 10 years imprisonment at a Texas Department of Correction facility, probated for two years after pleading guilty to DWI with a prior intoxicated manslaughter conviction.
An official at the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, who responded to a Telegram email, said Knight received ten years, which is probated for two years.
“Meaning if he does not successfully complete probation, he will be sentenced to 10 years in TDCJ,” the official said in an email.
As part of his plea agreement, Knight must also pay a $1,500 fine and $60 restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to court records.
Knight’s sentence stems from a 2017 encounter with Texas state troopers that stopped him while he drove a 1986 Chevrolet pickup on FM 487 in Milam County.
“During the stop, (a trooper) was able to smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Mr. Knight’s breath, so he asked for a certified SFTS (Standard Field Sobriety Testing) practitioner,” an arrest affidavit said. “Mr. Knight admitted to have drunk three or four beers.”
Another trooper arrived on the scene to conduct field sobriety tests, which Knight failed.
Knight was arrested at the scene.
Other sentencings
• Patrick Trent Mott, 36, of Baton Rouge, La., was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
• Richard Gabriel Licea, 34, of Rockdale, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Mardavius Powell, 22, of Cameron, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Edward Lee Davis, 36, of Austin, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to engaging in organized crime, a second-degree felony.
• Edward Lavon Bates, 42, of Killeen, was placed on four years deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Jeffrey William Crutchfield, 38, of Bryan, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Humberto Guerra, Jr., 34, of Houston, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Paul Charles Johnson, 43, of Killeen was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Geffrey Alan Gadison, 38, of Bartlett, was placed on three years deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.
• Cameron Trey Allen, 24, of Lexington, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Carol Lynn Long, 52, of Marble Falls, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Marshall Raymond Delong, 39, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to theft between $2,500 and $30,000 from the elderly and assault that causes bodily injury, both third-degree felonies.
• Sherlander Pope, 48, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Micheal Lynn Rader, 22, of Rockdale, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.