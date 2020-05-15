The Rotary Clubs of Temple and Belton have joined with the Temple Health and Bioscience District to provide surgical masks to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
The surgical masks will be produced locally using 3-D printer technology. They can be cleaned after each use and have a removable filter that can be replaced.
Central Texas Tickets is helping by providing an online donation site. Individual contri- butions can be made at: https://centraltexastickets.com/organizations/3055/donate.
The Rotary Club of Temple, under the leadership of Dr. Phil Davis and President-elect Kelly Garcia, and the Temple Health and Bioscience District, led by Executive Director Tami An-nable, rallied their members at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to find a way to make a meaningful contribution to the community’s response, a news release said.
The Rotary Club of Temple’s board of directors considered many options before deciding to team up with Annable to produce the surgical masks that are a part of personal protective equipment needed for health care providers.
The board of directors for the Temple Health and Bioscience District voted not only to provide the expertise and equipment to produce the masks, but the board also made a matching pledge to what the Rotary Clubs and individuals contribute.
The Rotary Club of Belton, led by President Trevor Smith and President-elect John Shank, also pledged to support the project financially.