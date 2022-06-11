The Temple Juneteenth Parade will roll through the city next weekend after a two-year hiatus.
The parade, and the festival that follows, celebrates the holiday of Juneteenth, which was recognized as a national holiday last year. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Temple event was put on each year by the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association Chapter 111.
June Pinchback, one of the event’s organizers, said the group canceled the past two events because they did not want anyone to get sick, especially older residents, even as some in the community denied the severity of the coronavirus that now has killed more than 1 million Americans.
“They did not believe COVID-19 was real, but we did,” Pinchback said. “We took our shots, and our membership … decided to follow the science and not have gatherings. That was something that our conscience and our heart would not allow us to do.”
This year’s parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the festival and program to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Juneteenth is held annually each year around June 19 to honor the same day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas, ending slavery. This occurred more than two years after the proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
The group’s vehicle parade will follow the same format as in the past, with participants driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Vehicle admission to the parade this year is $25, with the gathering to start at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Avenue M.
The festival, which will follow the parade, will take place at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. Activities at the festival will include a provided lunch, live entertainment, vendor stations and activities for children.
Organizers said the provided lunch will be barbecue with all the trimmings.
At the festival, Mayor pro tem Judy Morales will give an update about District 2 in the city, which includes much of central and east Temple. Mayor Tim Davis also is expected to make a proclamation.
Pinchback said this year is really special for the organization, not just because it is the return of the parade but also because of the national recognition of Juneteenth.
Growing up on a farm, Pinchback said Juneteenth was one of the most important holidays she and her family celebrated. She remembers the yearly gatherings of friends and family at her parent’s home.
“We have always had reasons to celebrate, but this is such a momentous time in our history,” Pinchback said. “It is something we are very proud of, not just for us but for our ancestors as well because ours is a struggle of a lifetime.”
Pinchback said she has heard from others in the community that the holiday’s recognition is not enough.
“Some people say that it was not enough and it was just a soother,” Pinchback said. “It is more than that. It should have happened many, many, many lifetimes ago, but I will take it any way I can get it. At least I can see it in my lifetime — my parents didn’t.”
Consortium Juneteenth event
The Central Texas Housing Consortium also will hold its regular Juneteenth event this year at the Friendship House in East Temple.
The event, which will include three main speakers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 1609 E. Ave. I in Temple. Speakers will be Temple-based KCEN-TV’s first all-female and all-black anchor team — Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise and Ashley Carter.
The event will be free and open to the public.