BELTON — The Belton Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Bell County resident in connection to a Jan. 2 fatal shooting.
Belton Police arrested John Ryan Osborn and charged him with murder on Friday, Candice Griffin, a communications manager for the city, said in a news release.
Osborn is a suspect in the killing of Joshua Allen Reyner, a 15-year-old Belton student who was shot in the back last week.
Reyner was shot and killed at 1610 S. Wall St. at a home where he was staying, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously said. Neighbors said they heard two gunshots, the spokesman said in a Jan. 3 statement.
Osborn is currently in the Bell County Jail, Griffin said. A photo from the jail was not immediately available Friday evening.
Reyner’s funeral will be noon Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 503 N. Main St.
Reyner’s parents, Christine Furnace and David Reyner, organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe shortly after his death.
“In lieu of flowers, and to honor Josh’s life and recognize these special people, we are donating the funds raised through this campaign to the (Belton Independent School District) Special Education Department to use as they see fit,” they wrote on their GoFundMe page.
As of Friday night, they had raised $2,665 – just $5 short of their goal of $2,700. Visit https://bit.ly/2Td5drF to donate to the fundraiser.
“Our son, Josh, was a force of nature,” Reyner’s parents wrote. “He had an inviting smile, gave long, warm hugs and held a deep love for those close to him. He approached all aspects of life with an intense ferocity that could not be denied.”