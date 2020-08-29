JARRELL — The Jarrell Independent School District approved two partnerships that will provide programs to benefit students — including health care.
The district — which has more than 2,100 students — will open a new Family Health Center after trustees approved a partnership with Texas A&M College of Nursing and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.
The collaboration between the district, university and health care provider will “increase access to quality medical and behavioral health care within the Jarrell ISD community,” a news release said.
The Family Health Center will open this fall at 500 N. Fifth St. in Jarrell.
“Jarrell ISD staff, students and their family members may access immunizations, sports physicals, medical examinations for illnesses, infections, colds and flu — and specialty care including psychiatric evaluations, medication reviews, counseling and care coordination,” Keith Boles, interim superintendent, said.
The clinic is funded by a three-year grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration. Texas A&M College of Nursing will provide medical care with licensed faculty and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services will provide mental health and substance use counseling.
“This collaboration places licensed mental health and substance use counselors in a school-based clinic working alongside a medical practitioner,” Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said.
The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as well as scheduled appointments.
“The clinic is supported by federal and state funds and is committed to health families regardless of insurance status or ability to pay,” the news release said. “As a result, persons receiving a service that is not funded through the federal and state grant dollars will be charged on a sliding fee scale. The scale is based on an ability to pay for the services considering family size and family income.
A partnership between the district and Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, a nonprofit agency that operates in 55 schools, will provide support to students at Jarrell and Igo elementary schools, the release said.
“We know that a growing number of students in our community are coming to class unable to focus on learning because they sometimes don’t have food at home, someone to help them with homework or even a safe place to stay,” Michael Dewees , executive director of Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, said. “Our new partnership demonstrates our commitment to help provide more of these students a relationship with a caring adult and access to resources they need to succeed in school.”
The partnership comes after school districts are seeking community partners “to help provide critical services to meet the needs of kids most in needs of additional support inside schools,” the release said.
Laura Buckley, coordinator of counseling services for Jarrell ISD, said, “We are super excited about partnering with an agency which will help bridge the gap between community resources and our students and families.”