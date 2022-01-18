Two Temple High students will bring their singing voices to San Antonio next month after earning All-State Tenor-Bass Choir recognition from the Texas Music Educators Association.
Terry Austin — a third-year member of the Temple High Polyfoniks and the Temple High Meistersingers — earned All-State Tenor-Bass Choir honors as a ‘Tenor I,’ while Josh Liller — a first-year member of the Temple High Polyfoniks and the Temple High Meistersingers — earned All-State Tenor-Bass Choir honors as a ‘Bass I,’ according to Temple ISD.
Only 28 students are chosen in each category for spots on the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir, according to TMEA.
“I feel really blessed to have been selected to the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir,” Austin, who also is an active member of Temple High’s theater arts program, said in a news release. “I’ve worked so hard for the past three years towards this goal. Now that I have accomplished it, I feel motivated to work even harder and continue pushing myself towards my dream of becoming a music educator.”
Liller shared that enthusiasm.
“I honestly hadn’t believed I would advance in the previous round of auditions, but I was ecstatic and surprised to see I had made Area in fourth chair,” he said. “I was as rigorous in my preparation as I was able to be, because I knew this could have a big impact on my options for the future. The one thing I was proudest of myself for doing was gathering confidence in myself for the audition and calming my nervous energy.”
Temple High head choir director Cameron Roucloux highlighted how Austin and Liller — the first Temple High pair to earn All-State Choir honors since 2014 — began preparing for their multi-round auditions in July.
“Terry and Josh both placed in the top-five chairs at both the region and pre-area rounds,” he said. “The area round of auditions is by far the most competitive audition, (because) our region competes with North Austin, up to South Dallas-Fort Worth and over to Tyler. This audition has 20 students who are competing for seven spots.”
He added how this recognition speaks to the pair’s hard work, dedication and perseverance.
“Being selected for the Texas All-State Choir is the highest honor a choral student in the state of Texas can achieve,” Roucloux said. “Ms. Burt, Mrs. Mischtian, and I are so incredibly proud of both of these students and cannot wait to see them perform with the All State Tenor-Bass Choir.”
The All-State Tenor-Bass Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the CC Stars at Night Ballroom in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, according to TMEA.