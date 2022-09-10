Hunter Esper

Temple native Hunter Esper is serving as a fireman on the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale.

 Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart

NORFOLK, Va. — Fireman Hunter Esper, a native of Temple, serves aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Va. USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock ship, was commissioned July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.