MOODY - One person was killed and a 5-year-old is in critical condition following a wreck between a Ford Mustang and an 18-wheeler Tuesday evening near Moody, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
The crash occurred on FM 107 at Blue Cut Road.
The Mustang drove from Blue Cut Road onto FM 107 and was struck by the 18-wheeler going westbound on FM 107. The Ford overturned, according to Howard.
The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene and the 5-year-old passenger was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. No other injuries were reported.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The collision is under investigation.
"Look both ways at an intersection," Howard said. "It only takes a few seconds to look both ways before going again after the light turns green. Before you cross, look left and right to be sure that no other cars are coming through the intersection."