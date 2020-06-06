WESTPHALIA — A Saturday morning community garage sale drew a good crowd to the Westphalia Parish Hall pavilion on State Highway 320.
Mark Hoelscher, grand knight of the Knights of Co-lumbus Council No. 13902, said the council has sponsored the sale for about 12 years. Ken Jezisek, one of the sale organizers, said it is always on the first Saturday of June and is basically a social event. No one is charged for their space, he said, and no one is obligated to give any proceeds to the church.
Hoelscher said the plans for the new church sanctuary already have been drawn up, and it will have twin towers like the old one. The former building, an area landmark that was more than 100 years old, burned to the ground on July 29.
Jezisek said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed things down for the structural engineer but the groundbreaking should be this summer. The new sanctuary will be as much like the old one as codes will allow, he said.
Lynwood Kleypas, 81, born and raised in Westphalia, brought four antique chairs to the garage sale. He said his family has attended the church for years. His great- grandfather was one of the Westphalia pioneers, he said.
“I’m ready for it to get built,” he said of the new church building.
Nick and Teresa Steward had an array of odds and ends in their booth.
“I had some museum-quality rocks that I sold,” Nick said. “She wanted me to bring some fossils that we have, but I didn’t. We’ve been accumulating it for a while. We’re trying to lighten our load.”
Emma Hering, a senior at Rosebud-Lott High School, accompanied by three girlfriends, had sold a lot of clothes, shoes and caps.
One of her friends, Elizabeth Ordner, is a senior at Rogers High School.
Another, Christa Niemey, graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School this year. She’ll attend Temple College in the medical field, she said, with an eye toward becoming an ultrasound technician. Jenna Kleypas, another Rosebud-Lott High School graduate, also will attend TC.
“I’m going to be a dentist,” she said.
Mac and Sylvia McLaurie of Lott were shopping around in the pavilion.
“I’ve found some good deals,” she said.
Across the way, Erin Moeller of Rosebud, a member of the parish, had on display two tables of bottle cap art work. She cuts a piece of wood into a fish or a star, for example. She flattens the bottle caps and tacks them onto the wood, layering them so the tacks are hidden.
“They’re buying them today,” she said. “I think it’s always something original that people have never seen before.”
She got into bottle caps in about 2012, she said, when she was in a Frisbee park in Round Rock.
“I noticed how people were throwing them on the ground,” she said. “I looked on the web for what you could do with bottle caps. This is an idea that caught my attention.”
She found a lot of bottle caps at a bar in Austin, she said.
“For a couple of years, there was a bartender that was saving them for me,” she said. “I’d have to wash them and sort them.”
She’s done pretty well at craft fairs in Austin and Round Rock, she said. And she used to have a store online. Lately she’s come down in price, she said.
“If I was going to make any more, I’d do custom orders,” she said.