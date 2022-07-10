Temple approved more than $2 million for water infrastructure as the city prepares for growth to the south and southeast.
On Thursday night, the City Council unanimously approved the design of five items for various water-related projects. Most of the infrastructure approved is a part of the South Temple Transmission Main project, which will expand coverage throughout the southern sector.
Don Bond, director of public works, said this new infrastructure is needed to meet growing demands for water in the city.
“Temple is enjoying a healthy economy and sustained growth,” Bond said. “Our demand for water continues to increase. This infrastructure will deliver water to south and east Temple. We have been looking forward to designing these projects and are eager to get started.”
Officials said the design of the South Temple Transmission Main project would be done by KPA Engineers, which has a Temple office.
The first item approved was the design of a new pump station and a 2 million gallon potable ground storage tank for the transmission main project.
The new pump station and ground storage tank are expected to be located along the Georgetown Railroad, close to 5233 S. 31st St. This part of the project has a budget of $380,100 and is expected to help support development of southeast Temple.
Design of the station and storage tank is expected to take up to 300 days, with the construction estimated to cost about $6.3 million.
To connect the pump station to the city’s existing water lines, the City Council also approved $713,700 for the connection’s design.
This section of the project will include 28,000 linear feet with more than 5.3 miles of 36-inch transmission lines. The design is estimated to take 240 days, with a construction cost of $9.3 million.
Council members also approved a 40,100-linear-foot, 7.5-mile transmission line from the new pump station to Lorraine Drive in southeast Temple.
Officials said the new transmission line will include 30-inch, 24-inch and 12-inch pipes.
This section of the project has a timeline of 270 days, with construction estimated at $10.3 million.
A smaller extension of the transmission line, from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Lorraine Drive, was also approved for $151,000.
The 8,800-linear-foot project is expected to take 180 to design and cost $1.7 million to construct.
In addition to items for the new transmission line, the Council also approved more than $114,000 for hardware and software upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant.